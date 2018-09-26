Lakewood High School student arrested for bringing gun to school

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a 15-year-old Lakewood High School student has been charged with bringing a gun to school.

According to SCSO, the student was taken to the school’s resource officer after the student reportedly showed a semi-automatic pistol to other students.

After a bag search, the resource officer found an unloaded 9.mm semi-automatic handgun and a loaded magazine not in the weapon, according to officials.

The student is now being held at the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia.