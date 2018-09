Protesters outside Senator’s office after Kavanaugh comments

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – Women stood outside Senator Lindsey Graham’s office Tuesday wearing sashes saying ‘Believe Survivors’ in light of recent comments made in reference to Supreme Court nominee Bret Kavanaugh.

The Senator Christine Ford’s testimony set for Thursday would not likely sway his vote for Kavanaugh.

The protest was to show support for those who speak out against sexual assault.