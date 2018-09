Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Sheriff’s Department seized 500 grams of marijuana, 30 thousand dollars in cash and three guns, including one which was stolen on Tuesday.

Authorities arrested 37-year-old Bernard Hammet after executing a search warrant at a home on Curvewood Road.

The RCSD Community Action Team worked with the Narcotics Unit on Tuesday after receiving information from the community.