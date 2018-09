Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – Five employees of a facility that cares for people with lifelong disabilities are charged in connection with two cases of abuse.

Lexington County Sheriff’s Department deputies say on two occasions Celia Nesbitt assaulted a resident at the Babcock Center.

Investigators say Erikca Fleming, Caroline Jankie, Roseola Minnifield and Sandra Tucker witnessed the abuse but failed to report it.