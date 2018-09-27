Lexington teen charged with threatening to blow up school

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — A Midlands student is accused of planning an attack on his high school Wednesday.

Investigators say 17 year old Nicholas Schneider had a plot to blow up Lexington High School and also told another student he was going to buy guns and bullet proof vests.

According to authorities, Schneider admitted to having suicidal thoughts and being upset with the school prior to making the threat.

Deputies say a call to a tip line is what alerted them of the threat. Lexington Sheriff Jay Koon released a brief statement concerning the quick action of school officials saying in part, ““This case shows ‘See something, say something’ isn’t just a slogan… The school district’s quick action after the tip came in helped keep Lexington High students, teachers and staff safe.”