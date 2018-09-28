New market on main encourages shopping local

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – A new food market boutique called “Local Yocal” opened its doors on Main Street Thursday.

The market is located in the 1700 block of Main and will sell a variety of local products including fruits, vegetable, coffee and baked goods.

Local Yocal looks to accommodate the influx of students, residents and businesses in the downtown area and within walking distance.

The market specializes in local products and is located at 1712 Main St.