Red Cross to Distribute Clean-Up Supplies for Florence Victims

Kenneil Mitchell,

SOUTH CAROLINA (WOLO) – The American Red Cross are handing out clean-up kits today to help victims affected by Florence.

Here are the list of places that will be handing out kits:

  • Nichols City Hall – 514 W. Mullins Street, Nichols, S.C.
  • Windy Hill Volunteer Fire Department – 896 E. Ashby Road, Florence, S.C.
  • Lake City Fire Department – 223 N. Acline Street, Lake City, S.C.
  • Olanta Fire Department – 3505 Olanta Hwy. Olanta, S.C.

Red Cross officials say each location will start handing out clean-up kits at 2 p.m. while supplies last.

The kits will include items like gloves, bleach, trash bags and other supplies.

For more information, visit redcross.org.

Categories: News, State
Tags: ,
