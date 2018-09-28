Sheriff’s Office says National Guard let deputies around barriers when transporting mental health patients

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – New information was obtained in the deaths of two mental health patients who drowned in floodwaters while being transported by police earlier in September.

According to the Horry County Sheriff’s Office, National Guardsmen allowed deputies to drive around a barrier on a flooded road on Sept. 18 because they were in a law enforcement vehicle.

The two women were being transported by deputies as part of a court order on Sept. 18 when the van they were in was swept away by floodwaters in Marion County.

The deputies have been placed on leave.