Man charged with second assault after DNA links him to crime

Alondra De La Rosa,

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – A sexual assault suspect now faces charges in connection with a June 2017 incident near Five Points after police say DNA evidence lined him to a second crime.

Darius Nelson was arrested for an assault on Saluda Avenue in Five Points earlier this year, and investigators say DNA evidence taken from both scene was a match.

Police say that in the June 3, 2017 incident, Nelson assaulted a woman in her 20’s in an alleyway. The DNA evidence which connected Nelson to the crime was collected at the scene and placed in a national database.

Categories: Local News, News, Richland
Tags: ,
Share

Related

City of Conway begins cleanup process after floodi...
Lexington-Richland School District 5 announces mak...
Mayor hosts block party to celebrate Columbia
Plane crashes in Beaufort during military exercise

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android