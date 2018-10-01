Man charged with second assault after DNA links him to crime

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – A sexual assault suspect now faces charges in connection with a June 2017 incident near Five Points after police say DNA evidence lined him to a second crime.

Darius Nelson was arrested for an assault on Saluda Avenue in Five Points earlier this year, and investigators say DNA evidence taken from both scene was a match.

Police say that in the June 3, 2017 incident, Nelson assaulted a woman in her 20’s in an alleyway. The DNA evidence which connected Nelson to the crime was collected at the scene and placed in a national database.