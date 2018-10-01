NAFTA re-negotiations ended with a new trade deal between US, Mexico and Canada

Washington, D.C. (WOLO) – Canada signed on to an agreement with the U.S. and Mexico on Sunday night.

The deal allows greater U.S. access to Canada’s dairy market and addresses Canadian concerns about the threat of U.S. auto tariffs.

The agreement was submitted to Congress on Monday where the 60-day review period began.

The administration hopes Trump will sign the deal before Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto leaves office on Dec. 1.