RCSD looking for two suspects in theft of motor vehicle

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is requesting help from the public to identify three suspects involved in a car theft.

Around 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 28. Deputies say two men stole a car from a man at the Mobil Gas Station on Two Notch Road.

The victim said that after filling his car up with gas, he was approached by a man and told to get out of the car at gunpoint.

After getting out, a second man got in the passenger seat and they drove off. The victim say the two got out of a car parked at the gas station.