Small business PAC endorses Governor McMaster

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – A small business group is supporting Governor Henry McMaster as he seeks his first full term in office.

The “National Federation of Independent Business South Carolina PAC” is giving its support to McMaster in next month’s general election.

The group joined the republican Governor and running mate Pamela Evette at an event in West Columbia Monday (10/1).

McMaster faces democratic State Representative James Smith in the November 6th general election.

