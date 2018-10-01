West Columbia man charged with 7 counts of attempted murder

Lexington, S.C. (WOLO) – A man from West Columbia faces at least seven counts of attempted murder in connection with a shooting incident early Sunday on Miranda Road.

Thirty-nine year old William Blair Capers fired multiple shots into a home on Miranda Road knowing people were inside, according to Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon.

Capers is charged with seven counts of attempted murder, one count of third-degree domestic violence and a one count possessing a weapon during a violent crime, according to arrest warrants.

According to Koon, the shots followed an argument connected to the domestic violence charge and no one was hit by gunfire.

Capers is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center after a judge denied him bond.