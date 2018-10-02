Annual ‘Silent Witness’ ceremony advocates against domestic violence

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – Cardboard cut-outs remembering the victims of domestic violence lined the steps of the State House Tuesday.

The names of 29 women and 11 men who lost their lives to domestic violence were read aloud by Attorney General Alan Wilson at the Annual Silent Witness Ceremony.

The ceremony is held each year by the Attorney General’s office to highlight the need for advocacy.

In addition to the 40 cut-outs, there was a 41st silhouette on the steps to represent the potential unknown victims.