Chapin man facing up to 8 years for trafficking meth

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – Investigators say 67-year-old Thomas Ray was sentenced to eight years for two counts of trafficking methamphetamine by Lexington County General Sessions Court.

In March, Ray’s vehicle was stopped by West Columbia Police after officials observed him making several transactions in Richland County before crossing the bridge to Lexington County.

Thirty-three grams of “ice,” a crystallized form of methamphetamine, during a search of Ray’s outer clothing done by narcotics investigators who arrived on scene.

Then, when searching the vehicle, a 9mm pistol and $896 dollars were seized.

While out on bail, Ray was arrested on a second charge of trafficking methamphetamine by the Columbia Police Department.

In April, CPD narcotics investigators arrested Ray after finding him in possession of 20 grams of crystal ice in the parking lot of the Harbison Target.