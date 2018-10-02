Former solicitor Dan Johnson, communications director Nicole Holland appear in Federal Court

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– Former 5th circuit Solicitor Dan Johnson and his communications director Nicole Holland was in federal court Tuesday (10/2).

“I just said, I’m not guilty of these charges. I just said that, that’s all I have to say thank you,” Johnson said.

Both Johnson and Holland were handed a $25-thousand bond, with conditions they can’t leave the state, avoid contact with witnesses and victims, and cannot possess firearms. The two are facing 26 federal charges, ranging from wire-fraud, mail fraud, conspiracy to commit fraud, and theft of federal funds. “My client has pled not guilty,” Clarence Davis said, Holland’s attorney.

In the courtroom, Johnson and Holland sat on opposite sides of the room. The federal judge initially had concerns about Holland’s employment and her previous criminal record but decided Holland will not need supervision while out on bond. Johnson is accused of using public funds to finance a private lifestyle. Holland is charged with using her position to aid her boss, Johnson, with fraud. She’s also accused of personally siphoning public money for private use.

“We intend on trying to correct a lot of those misimpressions as to her role in the solicitor’s office. I think so much is being quite overstated but we’ll be correcting that over the next few weeks,” Davis said.

Both of their attorneys said they are stand-up community members. Johnson has a 6-month-old baby at home and is an active member of the military. Holland’s attorney shared that she has the primary caregiver for 77-year-old mother who has stage 3 breast cancer. Overall, both attorneys say they were satisfied with how the hearing went.

If convicted, they could face up to 22 years in prison and a potential fine up to $250,000.