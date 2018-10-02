OCSO closes two cases involving one suspect

Orangeburg, S.C. (WOLO) – The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office was able to close two cases Tuesday involving the same suspect.

Thirty-two year old Daniel Young was charged with murder an possession of a weapon during a violent crime in one case and with first degree criminal sexual assault and kidnapping in a separate case.

Last week, a woman told investigators she was asleep in an Orangeburg home when she was woken up by a man she knew holding a gun to her head before sexually assaulting her.

Investigators said investigating the second crime linked Young to a crime from August. In that case, investigators were called to an Orangeburg residence where a 32-year-old man was found dead next to an overturned moped with a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Bond for Young has been deferred to a Circuit Court judge.