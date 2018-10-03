Columbia Water Announces Road Closures for Main & College Streets

RICHLAND, SC (WOLO) – City of Columbia officials want to warn you that Main and College Streets will be closed from October 2nd to the 24th.

Columbia Water officials will be replacing a sewer main and the intersection will be closed to through-traffic until repairs are completed.

Officials say there’s a detour available at the intersection of Main and College Street.

The intersection will be open only to pedestrian traffic beginning today, October 3rd.

The City urges you to adhere to the detour signs and reroute accordingly.

Please see the picture of the map below for more information on the detours available.

