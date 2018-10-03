Richland Co. Sheriff looking for missing elderly woman

Alondra De La Rosa,

Courtesy RCSO

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Sheriff’s Department needs help in finding 81-year-old Mamie Grant.

Grant was last seen at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday Oct. 3 in the 600 block of Polo Road before wandering off.

Grant is a black female, about 5’01” and 245lbs. She was wearing a white shirt with a black sweater and a skirt. She is diagnosed with multiple medical conditions and is without the medication she needs to help prevent her condition from becoming life threatening.

Categories: Local News, News, Richland
Tags:
Share

Related

OCSO closes two cases involving one suspect
Chapin man facing up to 8 years for trafficking me...
Kindergartener receives special surprise from sold...
Annual ‘Silent Witness’ ceremony advoc...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android