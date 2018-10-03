Richland Co. Sheriff looking for missing elderly woman

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Sheriff’s Department needs help in finding 81-year-old Mamie Grant.

Grant was last seen at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday Oct. 3 in the 600 block of Polo Road before wandering off.

Grant is a black female, about 5’01” and 245lbs. She was wearing a white shirt with a black sweater and a skirt. She is diagnosed with multiple medical conditions and is without the medication she needs to help prevent her condition from becoming life threatening.