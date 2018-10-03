Search for Byron Lyons “armed and dangerous”

Sumter, SC (WOLO) — The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the help from the public on the whereabouts of a man suspected in a shooting last night.

Deputies have issued warrants for the arrest of 25-year-old Byron Lyons of Sumter.

Lyons is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Lyons reportedly opened fired on an 18-year-old man after a fight at a residence on River Birch Drive.

Lyons fled the scene, returned then fired several more shots at the victim before police say he took off again.

Authorities say Lyons is considered to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

If you have any information on his whereabouts please call 1-888-CRIME-SC.