Kidnapping, armed robbery suspect arrested in Orangeburg Co.

Orangeburg, S.C. (WOLO) – A suspect from the Sept. 27 kidnapping and armed robbery of a Cordova couple has been arrested, announced Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell on Thursday.

Thirty-year old Gregory Hodge has been charged with two counts of kidnapping. armed robbery, first-degree burglary, grand larceny and possession of a weapon during a crime.

A bond hearing for Hodge is scheduled for Friday.

According to investigators, that while a Wesley Grove Road man was home alone on Sept. 27, a subject knocked on his door asking for a ride to get gas.

The man agreed, but as the two were travelling to the station, the subject pulled out a knife and demanded the truck be stopped, according to OCSO.

Investigators say at that point, the subject tied the male up and toook control of the vehicle, and the pair drove back to the residence where the subject went through the home and located a loaded handgun.

After loading several items into the man’s truck, OCSO says the subject then demanded money.

The man called his wife with instructions to make a withdrawal and bring it back to the residence.

When the woman arrived, officials say she discovered her husband was being held at gunpoint.

At that point the suspect fled the scene with the money and the couple’s truck, which was later found abandoned.

The OCSO released a composite drawing of the suspect, which drew multiple tips from the community.