Unclaimed Veteran given funeral with full Military honors

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – On Friday, an unclaimed Veteran was laid to rest with full military honors.

Fifty-seven-year old Joshua Potts served in the U.S. Military for eight years as a Staff Sergeant in the Army, and the Dignity Memorial Homless Veterans Burial Program laid him to rest at Fort Jackson National Cemetery.

Potts received numerous decoration, medals and awards for his service.

The Dignity Memorial Homless Veterans Burial Program makes it their goal to give homeless veterans without family the service they are deserved.