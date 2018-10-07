Joe Biden to campaign for democratic gubernatorial nominee in Charleston

Former Vice President Joe Biden will return to South Carolina on Oct. 13 to campaign for James Smith, the Democratic nominee for governor.

The State reports Smith’s campaign spokesman, Brad Warthen, confirmed Saturday that Biden will stump for Smith in Charleston. It was not immediately clear where in Charleston the two will stop.

Last month, Biden was scheduled to join a fundraiser for Smith at the William Aiken House in Charleston. That trip, however, was canceled due to an unspecified scheduling conflict for Biden.

Smith will face Republican incumbent Gov. Henry McMaster in the Nov. 6 general election.