Preps for SC State Fair underway

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — We are counting down the days to the South Carolina State Fair. With just two day before the fun begins crews are already on site putting the finishing touches on all of your favorite rides and attractions.

If you plan on heading out the SC State Fair, get ready to see some additions this year include several new kiddie rides and new food items like maple cotton candy and the red beans and rice sundae.

ABC Columbia wants to help you enjoy the fair, for free. and today is your last chance to enter to win a family four pack of tickets to the fair. Click on contests for your chance to win the tickets plus two ride vouchers.

the State Fair runs from Wednesday through October 21st.