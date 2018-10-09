Smith says he will need support from both parties to win in November

Alondra De La Rosa,

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) –  Democratic candidate for Governor, James Smith said he will need support from Republicans to win in November, but his oppoonent said a recent endorsement proves those votes may be hard to come by.

Governor Henry McMaster pointed to Smith’s endorsement from the group Our Revolution an offshoot of Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign. A spokesperson for McMaster’s campaign said the endorsement proves Smith is not a moderate.

The Smith campaign said they are just as happy to have votes from Sanders supporters as they are to have votes from Trump supporters.

