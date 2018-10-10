ESPN: Ex-Clemson QB to visit ACC school Saturday

According to a report from ESPN Wednesday night, ex-Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant could be interested in transferring to another ACC school.

Bryant — who announced his transfer from Clemson in late September — will pay an unofficial visit to UNC this weekend.

The former Clemson star went 16-2 as a starter, taking the Tigers to the College Football Playoff last season, but lost the starting job to freshman Trevor Lawrence. Under the new NCAA redshirt rule, Bryan can transfer and have one year of eligibility remaining, since he only played in four games this season.

UNC has struggled at QB since Mitchell Trubisky was drafted by the Bears in 2017, so Bryant would fill an enormous hole in Larry Fedora’s offense.

UNC has started 1-3 this season and host Virginia Tech Saturday.