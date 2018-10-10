Former Clemson star signed by OKC Thunder

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 10, 2018 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has signed forward Donte Grantham, guard Scotty Hopson and forward Dez Wells, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed.

Grantham (6-8, 205) was a four-year starter at Clemson University. In 114 career games (113 starts), he averaged 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 30.2 minutes per game.

The West Virginia native is one of six players in Clemson history to amass 1,000 points, 500 rebounds and 200 assists in a career.

Hopson (6-7, 204) played with Galatasaray in Turkey during the 2017-18 season, appearing in 27 games (13 starts) and averaging 11.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 20.9 minutes per game.

The Tennessee product played in 43 games (35 starts) during the 2014-15 season with the Sioux Falls Skyforce of the NBA G League and averaged 19.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 32.2 minutes per game.

Wells (6-5, 215) spent the 2017-18 season with Sidigas Avellino in Italy, appearing in 52 games (28 starts) and averaging 11.3 points on 54.2 percent shooting from the field, 2.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 22.4 minutes per game.

Wells has previously appeared in 47 games (22 starts) over two seasons with the Oklahoma City Blue and averaged 12.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.06 steals in 27.5 minutes per game.