Graham Gano wins NFC Special Teams Player of Week

Carolina Panthers kicker Graham Gano was named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week, the league announced Wednesday.

Gano hit four field goals and three extra points, including a game-winning 63-yard field goal in the waning seconds, to power Carolina to a 33-31 win over the New York Giants in Week 5.

His 63-yard field goal tied for the longest game-winning field goal in NFL history, and tied for the second-longest field goal in NFL history. It marked Gano’s sixth game-winning field goal of his career.

Gano set several franchise records in Sunday’s game, including longest field goal made, most consecutive field goals made (24) and most consecutive field goals made at home (36). Gano’s 24 straight field goals ranks as the longest active streak in the NFL.

Over the last two seasons, Gano has only missed one field goal in the regular season for a percentage of 97.6, the best in the NFL.

This marks Gano’s first Special Teams Player of the Week award. He was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Month in November of 2015.