Richland Co. Council narrowly approves tax cuts for gun manufacturer

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – A tax break for a gun company in the Midlands was approved by the Richland County Council.

FN America will receive a 43 percent tax break on a 26 million dollar investment on its manufacturing plant.

The investment would not create any more jobs in the Midlands, and would allow continued sale of tactical weapons to the general public through FN America’s retail store.

The tax break was narrowly approved 6 to 5 by the County Council.