Utility crews stage for storm damage after Michael rolls through

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Utilities throughout the Midlands are preparing for the possibility of widespread power outages Thursday (10/10).

SCE&G has utility trucks lined up at Columbia Motor Speedway ready to respond after Michael rolls through our area.

The utility is urging all of its customers to have a storm kit ready and to make sure your phone information is up to date so they will recognize your number when you report a power outage.