Irmo Fire helps rescue 15-year-old tortoise in wake of Michael

IRMO, SC (WOLO) – First responders across the Midlands responded quickly Thursday (10/11) morning as Tropical Storm Michael made its way through, but people were not the only ones in need.

Several emergency agencies shared various rescues on social media. A couple that caught our eye was a 15-year-old tortoise that needed to be moved to a safer location in Irmo.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department tweeted another image today with the caption, “When we say we’re making sure everyone is safe, that means animals too.”

A deputy waded out in waist-high water to pull two horses to safety off Nursery Rd.

We’ve since been told the horses are safe and are being taken care of.