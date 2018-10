Kanye West meets with President Trump at the White House

Washington, D.C. (WOLO) – President Donald Trump took time out of his day Thursday amidst hurricane relief efforts to meet with famous music artist Kanye West.

Trump and West spoke at length about racism, education and creating jobs in the US. West took over the conversation to express his support for Trump.

West also suggested the President replace Air Force 1 with a hydrogen powered plane.