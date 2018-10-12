AC Flora High School football player said he’s disappointed with his former coach

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– Richland County deputies arrest an AC Flora Football coach for using social media to have inappropriate communication with student-athletes. That coach is now fired and is at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center

Donqua Wilson is a varsity defensive back for AC Flora’s football team and says he is extremely disappointed in his now former football coach.

“I thought of him as one of my brothers, like he take care of me, I take care of him. Family,” Wilson said.

According to Richland County deputies, De Vonta Ali Hardy is charged with sending and receiving nude photos with a student-athlete. The report said Hardy used a fake Snapchat account to solicit the student. Hardy was fired four days after the allegations came to light.

“Unfortunately in this situation it’s somebody that I think everyone trusted to be a leader and someone their children and members of this team could look up to,” Alexis Aarons said, with RCSD.

AC Flora is in the Richland One school district and released a statement saying: “We value the safety and security of all of our students. When we learned of these allegations, his involvement with the school was ended. The district will continue to work with law enforcement on the investigation.”

Sexual Trauma Services of the Midlands says this is a good reminder that parents should always have open conversations about appropriate relationships with their children and monitor their social medias.

“t really increases the likelihood that should something inappropriate happen that 1- the child will recognize it as something inappropriate and 2 that their parent will listen in a non-judgemental way,” Kayce Singletary, Director of education and outreach, said.

Wilson says he feels like he has to be more aware about who is is around him now, but he says his football family is looking forward to continuing their winning streak on the field.

“We’re good though. We’re a family. We all keep eachother together, but we’re good though,” Wilson said.

Sheriff Lott is asking parents to talk with their children about the circumstances. This situation brings to light the potential dangers that exist with technology and social media. The Sheriff’s Department is also asking additional victims to come forward. To make a report call the Sheriff’s Department directly at 803-576-3000.