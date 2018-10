Armed robbery takes place across from local elementary school

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – Shots were fired Friday afternoon at a Shell Gas Station on Parklane Road across from Joseph Keels Elementary.

Richland County deputies responded to a high level altercation at the gas station. Investigators say whe they arrived they found one person shot in the lower body.

Deputies say the suspect was transported to the hospital and no other injuries were reported.