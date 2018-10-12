Columbia gets high marks for LBGTQ equality

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–Columbia is ahead of the curve when it comes to LBGTQ equality.

LBGTQ stands for, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer.

Friday the Human Rights Campaign released the results of its Municipal Equality Index.

More than 500 cities across the country were graded on criteria like non-discrimination laws and protections against conversion therapy.

The average score was a 58, Columbia received a 71 second only to Charleston in South Carolina.

Other SC city’s rated include N. Charleston-33, Myrtle Beach-21, Greenville-20, Rock Hill-17,Mt. Pleasant-12, and Clemson-0.

For a look at the complete survey click here.