Accused Florence shooter’s son facing second charge

Florence, S.C. (WOLO)–The son of the suspected Florence shooter is facing a second charge.

Investigators with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department say a second victim has accused Seth Hopkins of sexual assault.

Deputies say he is now charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Hopkins father, Fred Hopkins, is accused of opened fire on officers on October 3rd killing one and injuring six others.

We’re told three of those officers remain hospitalized, two in critical condition.