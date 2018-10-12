To be or not to be… in Finlay Park this weekend

The SC Shakespeare Company celebrates 25 seasons with a free show in Downtown Columbia

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO)–The South Carolina Shakespeare Company celebrates 25 seasons with their production of the classic MacBeth at Finlay Park. According to Katie Mixon, who plays the title character, the show opens Friday, with shows on Saturday, as well as shows on October 17 – 20.

Christopher Harvey says the show is free and open to the public, starting at 8:00 PM.

You can learn more about the South Carolina Shakespeare Company, their performances, education, and outreach HERE.