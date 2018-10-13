Disasters shown to increase anxiety related disorders in children

Alondra De La Rosa,

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – During times of crisis, officials say the mental health of children should go into an emergency preparedness plan.

Anxiety or anxiety related disorders run high for children during times of crisis. Some simple tips to help children cope during disasters in the future include:

  • Encouraging questions and sharing information so they’re not in the dark.
  • Limit kids exposure to media
  • Stay calm – children tend to take cues from parents.
