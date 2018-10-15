Apartment fire displaced 8 people in Irmo Oct 15, 2018 11:22 PM EDT Alondra De La Rosa, Irmo, S.C. (WOLO) – A fire badly damaged three units at the Lakes at Harbison Apartments on Fairforest Road after a home appliance short circuited. Officials said that no one was injured in the Monday fire. Categories: Lexington, Local News, News ShareFacebookTwitterPinterestEmailMoreRelated Newberry woman arrested for stealing money from an... New Flood Commission created through Gov. Executiv... Shoplifting suspects accused of hitting Deputy in ... Suspect in custody after Friday afternoon armed ro...