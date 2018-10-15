New Flood Commission created through Gov. Executive Order

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – The South Carolina Floodwater Commission was created Monday through an Executive Order issued by Governor Henry McMaster.

The group will work to find short and long term solutions to flooding in low lying areas along the coast or near the state’s rivers, according to the Governor’s office.

South Carolina has seen significant flooding over the past few years including the Thousand Year Flood, Hurricane Matthew and Hurricane Florence.