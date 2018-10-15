President and First Lady visit area of Florida devastated by Hurricane Michael

Josh Berry,

PANAMA CITY, FL (WOLO) – The President and First Lady flew to Florida Monday (10/15) to see the damage left behind in the wake of Hurricane Michael first hand.

The storm slammed into Florida’s panhandle last week with winds over 150 miles per hour.

The death toll stands at 17 but officials expect that number to rise as crews make their way into previously inaccessible areas.

Categories: Local News, National News, News, Politics
Share

Related

New Flood Commission created through Gov. Executiv...
Shoplifting suspects accused of hitting Deputy in ...
Suspect in custody after Friday afternoon armed ro...
Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen dead at 65

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android