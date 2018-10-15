President and First Lady visit area of Florida devastated by Hurricane Michael

PANAMA CITY, FL (WOLO) – The President and First Lady flew to Florida Monday (10/15) to see the damage left behind in the wake of Hurricane Michael first hand.

The storm slammed into Florida’s panhandle last week with winds over 150 miles per hour.

The death toll stands at 17 but officials expect that number to rise as crews make their way into previously inaccessible areas.