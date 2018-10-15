Trial delayed for man accused of killing his 5 children

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – The trial of a Lexington man accused of murdering his five children was scheduled to start today, but will not take place until next year.

A judge delayed Timothy Jones’s trial last week and did not give a reason for the delay or set a start date for the trial.

In 2014, investigators say Jones killed his children, put their bodies in plastic bags and drove for nine days around the Southeast before leaving them on a hillside in Alabama.

Jones’s lawyers are planning an insanity defense.