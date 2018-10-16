Gamecocks picked by media to finish second in SEC

COLUMBIA, S.C. – A panel of both SEC and national media members picked South Carolina to finish second in the 2019 Southeastern Conference women’s basketball standings. It marks the first time in five seasons that the Gamecocks have not topped the preseason media voting. The media also selected senior forward Alexis Jennings as a Preseason All-SEC selection.

The Gamecocks have finished in the SEC’s top two in each of the last five seasons, including four straight regular-season championships (2014-17), and is the reigning four-time SEC Tournament champion as well. Head coach Dawn Staley returns four starters from last season’s NCAA Elite Eight squad in addition to the return of fifth-year senior Bianca Cuevas-Moore and junior transfer Te’a Cooper to the court for 2018-19. Five Gamecocks have received SEC recognition during their careers, led by Tyasha Harris who was on the 2018 All-Tournament team as well as an All-SEC second-team selection. Mikiah Herbert Harrigan also earned a spot on the 2018 All-Tournament team, and a trio of SEC All-Freshman selections – Bianca Jackson (2018), Te’a Cooper (2016) and Jennings (2015) – round out the group. Staley added three freshmen to the 2018-19 lineup, including McDonald’s All-American Destanni Henderson, the No. 9 recruit overall in the Class of 2018.

Jennings started every game last season, her first in Garnet and Black after transferring from Kentucky prior to the 2016-17 campaign. Three of her six double-doubles came against ranked opponents en route to 11.4 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. She posted five 20-point games – all Gamecock victories – including 27 at Vanderbilt. Her .583 field goal percentage ranked sixth in the SEC and included a perfect 9-for-9 night against Arkansas to mark the best perfect shooting performance in Colonial Life Arena history.

Fans interested in buying season tickets for the Gamecocks’ 2018-19 season can find more information at http://www.itsgreattobeagamecock.com/wbb18/ or by calling the South Carolina Athletics Ticket Office at 1-800-4SC-FANS (472-3267).

SEC Preseason Media Poll

Mississippi State South Carolina Tennessee Georgia Missouri Texas A&M Kentucky Auburn LSU Alabama Arkansas Florida Vanderbilt Ole Miss

Preseason Player of the Year

Teaira McCowan, Mississippi State

Preseason All-SEC

Calyia Robinson, Georgia

Anriel Howard, Mississippi State

Teaira McCowan, Mississippi State

Sophie Cunningham, Missouri

Alexis Jennings, South Carolina

Rennia Davis, Tennessee

Chennedy Carter, Texas A&M