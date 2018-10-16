Lexington man sentenced to 15 years after robbing local hotel

Alondra De La Rosa,

Lexington, S.C. (WOLO) – A Lexington County has been sentenced to 15 years in prison without parole after robbing a hotel in the Midlands.

According to deputies, 41-year-0ld William Humphreys robbed the Baymont Inn and Suites on Zimalcrest Drive at gun point in September.

Humphreys entered the hotel around 1:30 a.m. in the morning and demanded cash from the hotel night clerk while pointing a gun towards them.

Humphreys stole cash from the drawer, then fled the scene.

