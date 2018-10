Spartanburg woman charged with fraud

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – A Spartanburg woman is charged with obtaining money using another person’s identity.

SLED agents say 48-year-old Tanya Vaughn Lux was arrested for financial identity fraud.

According to investigators, back in February Lux used another woman’s ID to write and cash a $1400 check. Lux was booked at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.