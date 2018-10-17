2 arrested for attempted murder in Orangeburg Co.

Orangeburg County, S.C. (WOLO) – Two men are charged in connection with a September shooting and theft of the car of an Orangeburg County man, according to Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

Twenty-nine-year old Kendall Goodwin and 28-year-old Dante Huggins were both charged with attempted murder, armed robbery while armed with a deadly weapon and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Bond for each of the men was set at $45,000.

According to police reports from the time of the incident, officers responded to a call around 3 a.m. on Sept. 29 from a resident saying a man had knocked on their door asking for help.

When officers arrived, the person who called directed them to the backyard where the victim was complaining of chest pain with a wound on the left side of his body with blood coming from it.

The male victim was taken to the hospital and, according to reports, was found to have been shot in the stomach.

The victim told investigators that he was traveling from the Deck Club in Bowman, S.C. and stopped on the side of the road to urinate.

Then, according to reports, the two suspects approached the man, asked him what he had, then shot him and stole his car and wallet.

The victim told police he had lost consciousness after being shot and could not see what kind of car the suspects drove or what direction they drove his car in.

The investigation was conducted by the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office