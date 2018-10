Columbia man senteced to 30 years for torture, murder

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – A Columbia man was sentenced to 30 years in Federal prison after he plead guilty to the torture, murder and robbery of Fred Tucker in Aiken.

Forty-year-old Antonio Miller and three others entered Tucker’s home in October 2008 and repeatedly burned him with screwdrivers in an attempt to find his drug stash.

Miller then shot Tucker in the chest and took off.