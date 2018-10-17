Lexington Police respond to barricaded suspect on Coventry Drive



Lexington, S.C. (WOLO) – The 100 block of Coventry Drive to Teesdale Court is closed to all traffic as the Lexington Police Department responds to a suspect who has barricaded themself in a home wanted on multiple warrants.

Residents of Rauch Street will be allowed to get to their homes, according to LPD. But, Residents of Coventry will need to access the neighborhood throught the Mallard Lakes neighborhood.

