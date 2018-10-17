Rare Polio-like disease appears across 22 states

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – A rare polio-like disease, that causes paralysis is affecting children across the country.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention says over 127 cases are under investigation as of Tuesday.

The medical name is Acute Flaccid Myelitis, or AFM, and it’s an alarming health concern.

62 confirmed cases have occured across 22 states and more than 90 percent are found in patients 18-years-old or younger. The average age is four.

The CDC says AFM could have several possible causes, such as environmental, genetic or viral. There is currently no vaccine for AFM, despite its similarities to polio.

It is important to not that the illness is rare, but prevention techniques are still encouraged. Similar to what you would do with the flu or common cold, cover your mouth when you cough, sneeze into your elbow, and wash and sanitize your hands frequently.