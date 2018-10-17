Rare Polio-like disease appears across 22 states

Alondra De La Rosa,

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – A rare polio-like disease, that causes paralysis is affecting children across the country.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention says over 127 cases are under investigation as of Tuesday.

The medical name is Acute Flaccid Myelitis, or AFM, and it’s an alarming health concern.

62 confirmed cases have occured across 22 states and more than 90 percent are found in patients 18-years-old or younger. The average age is four.

The CDC says AFM could have several possible causes, such as environmental, genetic or viral. There is currently no vaccine for AFM, despite its similarities to polio.

It is important to not that the illness is rare, but prevention techniques are still encouraged. Similar to what you would do with the flu or common cold, cover your mouth when you cough, sneeze into your elbow, and wash and sanitize your hands frequently.

Categories: National News, News
Share

Related

Facebook working with FBI to investigate Hacking
Serena Williams raises eyebrows and breast cancer ...
Deadline to register for general election
Lexington man sentenced to 15 years after robbing ...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android