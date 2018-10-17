Sumter Police search for woman involved in 2 armed robberies

The Sumter Police Department is requesting the help of the public in identifying a woman in connection with two armed robberies.

Police say the woman robbed two convenience stores on Sunday, Oct. 14, telling the store clerks she was armed and intended to rob them.

Police say the first robbery took place at the Youngs on Camden Highway and the second at the Circle K on Broad Street.

Police say no money was taken from the first store, but an undisclosed amount of cash was stolen from the Circle K.

If you have any information on either of these crimes call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC